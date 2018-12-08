Voice acting is an undervalued profession, one that we don’t get to see much of unless it’s a star-studded affair like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

But the newly released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse b-roll footage gives us a peek behind the curtain, where stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glenn apparently act in full hair and make-up. But no one is as extra as Nicolas Cage, who shows up in a full suit and gives his whole being into voicing his character.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse B-Roll

Brief snippets of the cast’s recording sessions make up this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse b-roll video, but the entire thing is such a delight to watch that you’ll want an entire movie of just this. There’s nothing more fun than watching Mulaney give his all into voicing the goofy Spider-Ham, or see how Steinfeld’s elastic expressions become the foundation for her character Gwen Stacy.

But the most fun to watch of all of them is Nicolas Cage, a serious actor who takes very seriously his performance as a black-and-white detective version of Spider-Man from an alternate dimension. “Wherever I go, the wind follows,” Cage growls, “and the wind…smells like rain,” his brow furrowing and his hands dramatically gesturing as he delivers his lines with gusto. It’s pure cinema. And though it feels like a loss to not experience his whole performance in live-action, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s stunning animation makes it (almost) worth it.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on December 14, 2018.