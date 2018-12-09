The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was expected to arrive online over the weekend, but Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures decided to hold off until a bit later, maybe sometime this week before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters. However, the first trailer still played down in Brazil’s CCXP comic convention, so details about the film’s plot have emerged.

Get the basic details on the Spider-Man Far From Home plot below, but if you don’t want to know anything about the upcoming trailer, you might want to avoid reading any further.

Brazilian news outlet Omelete (via HNE.co) was on site at CCXP to see the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, where Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal both surprised the audience along with the trailer’s debut. We won’t dive into all the details of the trailer since you’re going to see it soon, but the basic plot details revealed during the pane were interesting (and perplexing) enough to single out on their own. Here’s a video showing where this information comes from:

Continuing the trend of mysterious aliens and creatures making their way to Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a group of beings known as Elementals have started wreaking havoc on Earth. These are creatures lifted from the comics, but it remains to be seen what iteration of the Elementals will be used. Though it does explain why we saw a bunch of water being thrown around on set before.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s character Quentin Beck is somehow knowledgeable about the Elementals (which should raise some eyebrows) and ends up recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Spider-Man to stop him. That’s right, Quentin Beck and Peter Parker are actually working together at first, not unlike how Doctor Otto Octavius was friendly with Peter Parker before turning bad in Spider-Man 2.

Whatever needs to be done to stop these Elementals, it requires Quentin Beck to put on the suit that will look familiar to fans who know he becomes the villain Mysterio, but he’s not wearing the glass helmet as part of the ensemble, at least not at first. You’ll see him in the full suit before the end of the trailer, because we know that he’s not going to be helping the good guys for long.

Peter Parker is caught off guard by all this, because in the trailer, he actually opts to leave the Spider-Man costume at home, following through on his desire to be just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. But Nick Fury’s request for his help changes all that, and that’s likely why he ends up with the stealth suit.

All of this interrupts what’s supposed to be a European school trip, where Jacob Batalon and Zendaya are back as Ned and Michelle (MJ), along with Peter’s classmates played by Tony Revolori and Angourie Rice. That should complicate things for Peter even further as he tries to pull off this mission and keep his identity a secret.

Hopefully we’ll learn more soon from the first trailer. Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 5, 2019.