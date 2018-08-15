Since Peter Parker is now “dead” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the mighty snap of Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, details are scarce on Spider-Man’s next big screen adventure. Marvel Studios is playing things very close to the chest this time, but it’s hard to hide the fact that a new Spider-Man movie is in production overseas right now.

Anyway, we’re getting a new Spidey sequel, and hints of a certain villain being involved might have surfaced in a new set video that Tom Holland posted to Instagram from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here’s the video Tom Holland posted to Instagram to promote a new charity campaign by The Brothers Trust:

In the video, Tom Holland touts the chance to come hang out on set with him so that you can see the actor do all of his own stunts just like Tom Cruise. Of course, we can see his stunt double in the background proving him wrong as a blast of water and the pull of a harness launches him backwards off-camera. It’s a funny gag, but it also might provide a hint at the presence of another Spider-Man Far From Home villain besides reports of Jake Gyllenhaal playing Mysterio.

In Marvel Comics, there’s a Spider-Man villain known as Hydro Man, the alter ego of a man named Morris Bench. Like many Spider-Man villains, Hydro Man comes into existence after a wild accident that sees Morris Bench knocked into water at the exact moment an experimental generator is being tested. Suddenly the man has the ability to transform himself into water and control any body of water near him.

Keep in mind, this is nothing more than speculation, but that kind of blast of water has to be coming from somewhere. It’s likely we won’t see a villain like Hydro Man in the same way he appears in the comics, but it would stand to reason that we could get an adaptation of the villain similar to how Shocker appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Maybe there’s a thief who uses some kind of powerful hydro cannon as a weapon. It would be a quick little action sequence to show off Spider-Man cleaning up the streets a bit.

Then again, maybe it’s some other villain who has somehow managed to blast Spider-Man with water. Either way, it would stand to reason that an incident like this could be enough for Spider-Man to get the attention of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, both slated to be involved in the movie somehow. We’ll just have to be patient as we wait for more details from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Hopefully, Marvel doesn’t stay quiet about this sequel for much longer.