‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Gag Reel Clips: Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland Ruin So Many Takes
Posted on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on digital and Blu-ray next month, and even though there’s a good chance you’re already sold on picking up this movie to complete your collection of The Infinity Saga (at least until the new massive box set comes later this year), Sony Pictures still wants to show off the supplemental materials you’ll get along with the movie.
A couple new previews of the Spider-Man: Far From Home gag reel have been released online, and they show that Tom Holland isn’t just prone to spoilers, but he ruins takes by sneezing, falling, and even closing props at the wrong time. But he’s not the only one, because Jake Gyllenhaal can’t keep a straight face during one of the more serious scenes in the movie. Watch the Spider-Man: Far From Home gag reel clips below.
Spider-Man: Far From Home Gag Reel Clips
This first preview is just a section of the longer gag reel that will be on the home video release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Everyone gets a chance to ruin a scene here, including Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice as Ned and Betty, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and even Samuel L. Jackson can’t help but break character when Tom Holland accidentally overshadows his line by closing a prop in the middle of it.
Jake Gyllenhaal himself got in on the gag reel fun too by posting this series of flubbed takes just after Peter Parker gives Quentin Beck the EDITH sunglasses and all the technological control that comes with it. Since Tom Holland’s face isn’t seen in this angle of the scene’s coverage, he can smile while Jake Gyllenhaal is doing some of his lines. Clearly the two have the giggles at this point, because Holland can’t help but keep smiling, no matter how serious Gyllenhaal is trying to be, and it ends up making Glyllenhaal break character too. These two seem like they’d be a lot of fun to shoot with.
As for the rest of the special features on the Spider-Man: Far From Home home video release, here you go:
Bonus Materials Include:
- New Original Short, Peter’s To–Do List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.
- Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.
- Stepping Up: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.
- Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.
- Far, FAR, Far from Home: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.
- It Takes Two: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.
- Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!
- The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.
- Thank You, Mrs. Parker: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.
- The Brother’s Trust: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.
- The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.
- Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.
- Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!
- Select Scene Pre – Vis: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film
- Gag Reel & Outakes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes