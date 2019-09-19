Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on digital and Blu-ray next month, and even though there’s a good chance you’re already sold on picking up this movie to complete your collection of The Infinity Saga (at least until the new massive box set comes later this year), Sony Pictures still wants to show off the supplemental materials you’ll get along with the movie.

A couple new previews of the Spider-Man: Far From Home gag reel have been released online, and they show that Tom Holland isn’t just prone to spoilers, but he ruins takes by sneezing, falling, and even closing props at the wrong time. But he’s not the only one, because Jake Gyllenhaal can’t keep a straight face during one of the more serious scenes in the movie. Watch the Spider-Man: Far From Home gag reel clips below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Gag Reel Clips

This first preview is just a section of the longer gag reel that will be on the home video release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Everyone gets a chance to ruin a scene here, including Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice as Ned and Betty, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and even Samuel L. Jackson can’t help but break character when Tom Holland accidentally overshadows his line by closing a prop in the middle of it.

Jake Gyllenhaal himself got in on the gag reel fun too by posting this series of flubbed takes just after Peter Parker gives Quentin Beck the EDITH sunglasses and all the technological control that comes with it. Since Tom Holland’s face isn’t seen in this angle of the scene’s coverage, he can smile while Jake Gyllenhaal is doing some of his lines. Clearly the two have the giggles at this point, because Holland can’t help but keep smiling, no matter how serious Gyllenhaal is trying to be, and it ends up making Glyllenhaal break character too. These two seem like they’d be a lot of fun to shoot with.

As for the rest of the special features on the Spider-Man: Far From Home home video release, here you go:

Bonus Materials Include: