Because of the well-publicized falling out between Disney and Sony, it appears that Spider-Man: Far From Home might mark the final time Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man makes an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An extended cut of the film is back in theaters now, but for those who don’t want to make the trek to a theater to check it out, the Spidey sequel is swinging onto home video later this month with plenty of bonus features in tow. Get the details below.



Spider-Man: Far From Home hits digital HD on September 17, 2019, and arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on October 1, 2019. The film was almost universally beloved, earning a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 95% rating from fans, and it’s easy to see why: Holland and Zendaya are excellent together as Peter Parker and MJ, the film introduces a fun new villain, and it’s full of some game-changing revelations for the MCU – although now fans may never see exactly how those plot points would have played out if Spidey stuck around in the MCU.

Here’s a clip from Peter’s To-Do List, which is being framed as part of an “original short” but seems more like a standard deleted scene from the beginning of the movie:

Whoa, whoa, whoa – I’m sorry, I didn’t realize Peter Parker was such a selfish son of a bitch? I get it, he needs his passport so he can go on vacation with his friends. But what about all those other people who were waiting in line? He’s just going to skip them because he couldn’t manage his time properly? Wait a second, does J. Jonah Jameson have a point? Is Spider-Man a menace? I feel like my world is turned upside down here.

Bonus Materials Include:

New Original Short, Peter’s To–Do List : Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.

: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip. Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.

Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent. Stepping Up : Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.

: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man. Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.

The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others. Far, FAR, Far from Home : The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.

: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location. It Takes Two : A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.

: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland. Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!

MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury! The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.

A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU. Thank You, Mrs. Parker : A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.

: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home. The Brother’s Trust : A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.

: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust. The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.

Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home. Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.

We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role. Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!

Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed! Select Scene Pre – Vis : A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film

: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film Gag Reel & Outakes

Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes

It’s unclear if these “never-before-seen alternate & extended scenes” are part of the same footage that’s been added to the movie in its current extended theatrical form, or if they truly are brand new edits that fans can’t see until this release drops.

