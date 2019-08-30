Little did we know, when Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters back in June, that it may be the last we see of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while the fate of our favorite webslinger hangs in the air in the aftermath of the messy Disney-Sony feud, we’re going to get four more minutes of Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU. Some of the four new minutes of unseen footage can be seen in the new Spider-Man Far From Home extended cut teaser below.

Spider-Man Far From Home Extended Cut Teaser

Celebrate the long weekend with the #SpiderManFarFromHome extended cut, in theaters everywhere including IMAX and additional large format: https://t.co/uWSFwjVzdQ ?? pic.twitter.com/eytWQWpmy7 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 29, 2019

The new teaser doesn’t show much, though it does give us a glimpse of the “new scenes and action sequences” promised with the Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut. One scene includes Peter sending a small spider drone-bug from his backpack to crawl across a desk and press a button, while an extended cut of Spider-Man’s early fight in his Iron Spider suit is teased.

The extended cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home is playing in theaters through Labor Day, and features approximately four additional minutes of “never-before-seen action sequences.” The extended cut, which was announced earlier this month, is playing in theaters in the U.S. and Canada and will also be available in IMAX and large formats in select locations. On Thursday, the extended cut was released to 2,781 locations (233 IMAX and 200 large formats), according to Forbes, and expands today to 3,162 locations (233 IMAX and 200 large formats).

Sony is likely hoping for a box office boost from this Spider-Man: Far From Home re-release, boosting it further up the list of highest-earning films in U.S. history (at $380.2 million, it currently sits at No. 42). With this re-release, if public opinion hasn’t soured over the dissolution of the Sony-Marvel deal, it could push Spider-Man: Far From Home over films like The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and another 2019 Marvel film, Captain Marvel.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut is playing in theaters now.