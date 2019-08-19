After two uninspired Amazing Spider-Man movies, Sony was scrambling to find a solution to its Spider-Man problem. The answer was to team up with Marvel Studios, a company which instantly rebooted the character and incorporated the webslinger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I’m guessing this decision wasn’t easy for the Sony brass (it couldn’t have been pleasant to essentially acknowledge that they didn’t know what they were doing with one of their biggest characters), but it’s paid off in a huge way: this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home has now officially become not only the most lucrative Spider-Man movie ever, but the highest-grossing movie in Sony Pictures’ entire 95-year history.

But because $1.109 billion at the global box office isn’t enough, the studio is releasing a never-before-seen extended cut of the movie into theaters, with four minutes of new footage. Get the details below.

Labor Day is coming soon, and Sony wants more of your hard-earned money to build up the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: Far From Home. An extended cut of the film is officially swinging into theaters for Labor Day weekend, and here’s what fans can expect from it:

An extended cut of the film featuring approximately four additional minutes of a never-before-seen action sequence will be released in theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The film will also be available in IMAX® and large formats in select locations.

That doesn’t leave us much info to go on, but at least the “never-before-seen” part promises that we won’t just be getting longer versions of the Venice Rialto bridge sequence, the nighttime plaza attack (all hail Night Monkey), or the big finale, which are three scenes that I would have guessed some footage could have been left on the cutting room floor. Perhaps the wording here is intentionally vague so this press release wouldn’t spoil anything about the film’s villain, a key aspect of the plot that the early marketing worked hard to preserve.

My guess, though, is that the action scene is one that we saw some snippets of in the trailers: the one in which Spidey faces off against some bad guys (gang members? mafia types?) in a restaurant, the cops show up, and Spider-Man jokes around with New York’s finest about how he did their jobs for them before announcing that he’s going on vacation. If this is indeed the “never-before-seen” action sequence, A) that’s a bit misleading, since we have seen glimpses of it, and B) all four minutes of new footage should be frontloaded into the opening minutes of the movie, before Peter and his pals take off for Europe.

We’ll keep our eyes out for reports about what the footage might contain, but you can check it out for yourselves when the Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut arrives in theaters on August 29, 2019.