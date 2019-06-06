Spider-Man: Far From Home is still a little over a month away from hitting theaters, but some new details on what fans will get from the webslinging sequel have surfaced.

First up, some fans have been wondering why Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is introducing himself to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Far From Home when they were both present at Tony Stark’s funeral at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Apparently this movie will have the answer to that.

Secondly, that reliably candid Tom Holland accidentally gave away a piece of information about the dimensional rip that was revealed in the most recent trailer that introduced Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. However, it might be considered a spoiler, so we’ll get into the details below.

Addressing the meeting of Nick Fury and Peter Parker in the recent issue of Total Film magazine (via ComicBook.com), director Jon Watts talked about why the two didn’t meet when almost all of the surviving Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes were present to mourn the loss of Tony Stark. The filmmaker assures audiences that the scene in the trailer is in the movie, and the conversation will address that very question:

“It’s not a fake-out. They actually talk about why they didn’t talk in [Endgame]. It’s not a fake-out. But there is more to [this subject] than meets the eye.”

That’s interesting. There has been some speculation from fans that Nick Fury may not actually be Nick Fury in this movie, and he could be a Skrull. But that doesn’t really seem to jibe with the friendly nature of the remaining Skrulls…unless there’s a faction of them that have gone rogue and will be setting up Secret Invasion or something like that.

The other theory circulating involves the shapeshifting Spider-Man villain The Chameleon. Actor Numan Acar plays a character simply named Dmitri in Spider-Man: Far From Home. It just so happens that The Chameleon’s real name is Dmitri Anatoly Nikolayevich Smerdyakov, leading fans to speculate there’s more than one villain at play here. But there have also been images from the movie of Numan Acar in the same room with Nick Fury and Maria Hill, and on our set visit, we learned that Dmitri is actually employed by Fury, so we’re not sure how probable that theory is.

Either way, we’re definitely wondering what this business is that’s more than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, the other big meeting in Spider-Man: Far From Home is Peter Parker being introduced to Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Apparently the Elemental creatures attacking Europe came from an alternate dimension after the snap with the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Stones ripped a hole between our world and his. However, many have been wondering which snap is responsible for this problem.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been three snaps. The first was Thanos snapping away half of the universe’s living things in Avengers: Infinity War. The second was Hulk snapping back everyone who was snapped away in the first snap. And the third snap was Tony Stark getting rid of Thanos and his entire army. So which one is responsible for these Elemental creatures causing chaos on our Earth?

Tom Holland was appearing at a recent promotional event for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while explaining some simple plot details about Mysterio, he happened to casually drop what some believe to be a spoilery detail. Here’s video of the reveal:

Tom Holland talking about Mysterio and spoiling something about

the Elementals ? #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/62d4G8YSHr — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) May 27, 2019

In the video, Tom Holland says has this to say about his new buddy Mysterio:

“Mysterio is actually my new best friend. We team up to fight these Elemental creatures. When Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

If you watch the video, somewhere off stage, someone seems to shout at Tom Holland to get him to stop talking, and both the actor’s reaction and the crowds growing noise seems to indicate that he said something he wasn’t supposed to.

Anthony & Joe Russo have played coy about which snap caused the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but honestly, we’re not sure why this is a big deal. Unless Thanos did this intentionally, then it doesn’t really matter. Actually, even if he did do it intentionally, all it does is raise the question of whether he allowed other things to come into our dimension. It’s actually more interesting if he did it by accident, because then we have no idea how many other dimensions were suddenly connected to ours and what came through those rips.

No matter which snapped caused the dimensional rip, it would appear that the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War could end up being more of a problem than we thought.