In previous trailers and TV spots for Spider-Man: Far From Home, we’ve heard that in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the world is asking who is going to be the next Iron Man. Will high school student Peter Parker (Tom Holland) be able to fill the hole that Tony Stark left behind? It’s too early to say, but while he won’t fully take up that mantle, at least Peter should be able to put some of Tony’s old tech to good use.

In this new TV spot, we see the friendly neighborhood web-slinger don some of Tony’s advanced sunglasses, which reminds us that Tony wasn’t too big on the whole “privacy” thing.

Spider-Man Far From Home TV Spot

If you can get past the shitty quality of this video, there’s some cool stuff in here (hat tip to GeekTyrant). We see Peter use Tony’s tech to 3D print a new suit, one that looks as if it gets rid of the Iron Spider arms that protrude from his back in times of need. Is this just Peter picking and choosing his favorite aspects of multiple suits, like an all-you-can-eat buffet, or maybe him purposefully leaving the Iron Spider behind because the memories of Tony are too painful?

We don’t know, but those blue glasses are pretty cool, huh? Nothing like invading peoples’ privacy without them knowing it. I knew Tony Stark supported the Sokovia Accords, but I’d forgotten he was so obsessed with the idea of security that he was willing to blatantly cross ethical lines like this in order to achieve it.

If the information here isn’t doctored and actually appears like this in the final film, what can we learn about these characters? Ned and Betty are sickeningly cute, one classmate wants some more cash from home, Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr) thinks their situation is improving (presumably they’ve already encountered the Water Elemental in Venice at this point in the story), but the other chaperone, played by JB Smoove, is researching witchcraft. Maybe he saw Mysterio save the day in Venice and is curious about how the mysterious new hero is achieving that magic. Meanwhile, the bus driver is played by Numan Acar, and during my visit to the set, executive producer Eric Hauserman Caroll told me a bit about that character which didn’t fit in my huge report:

We’ve got a great bit that I think is pretty cute where one of the guys on Nick [Fury]’s team is played by Numan Acar, he’s a really great actor, and he’s got this really great thing going for him where he looks super imposing. He looks like the kind of dude you’d expect to be a mercenary. But he’s hilarious, he’s one of the funniest actors. The situation we’re going to put him in is when Peter’s making all of these excuses to Nick Fury, he’s like, “Besides, you guys said you’re going to Prague next? My trip is going to Paris, so it’s just not going to work out. I can’t just disappear.” And Fury’s like, “Don’t worry about it.” And the next morning when they go out, their tour bus driver has been replaced by Numan Acar’s character Dmitiri. So you’ve got this scary-looking mercenary driving these kids around Europe for the first time.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.