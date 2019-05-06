Peter Parker just can’t catch a break. First he gets turned into dust by Thanos. Then, when he tries to enjoy a nice relaxing trip to Europe with his friends, he has to face off against a group of baddies who can control the elements. He’s not even out of high school yet, for crying out loud. The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer gives us a look at the second big MCU film swinging into theaters this year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

Ready for more Spidey? I am! If it’s a Spider-Verse sequel, that is. I thought Spider-Man: Homecoming was very entertaining, and Tom Holland makes for a great Spider-Man. But after the extreme highs of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it feels almost like a step back to return to the live-action web-slinger of the MCU. But Far From Home has a lot going for it – particularly Jake Gyllenhaal and his beard, playing Mysterio. Here’s the official synopsis:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

In addition to Holland and Gyllenhaal, Spider-Man: Far From Home features Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, and Marisa Tomei. Everything here looks bigger and weirder than Homecoming, and that’s a nice touch. It’s worth noting that this is technically the final film in the MCU’s Phase Three – but we still don’t know what’s coming next, exactly. Marvel has their Black Widow movie in the works, along with The Eternals, Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, and also Shang-Chi. But the precise details of the future still remain up in the air, even in this post-Endgame world

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.