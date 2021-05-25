Come and slam, and welcome to the jam! No, not toast and jam, but the Space Jam, which is coming back to the big screen with a new sequel starring NBA superstar LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Since you’ll be spending so much time spotting a an endless assembly of Warner Bros. movie and TV characters watching the game when you catch the movie at home on HBO Max, you’ll need the new Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal to help pass the time.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Cereal

General Mills is releasing the Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal, which is described as berry flavored corn puff cereal with Bugs Bunny and basketball marshmallows. I wouldn’t be surprised if the color of your milk ends up changing too.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal will only be available for a limited time starting on May 31. In fact, there’s a chance you might find it in stores right now if you’re lucky. It’s available in mid-size boxes for $2.50 and family size boxes for $3.99.

This isn’t the only movie-themed cereal you can find on shelves right now either. Don’t forget that General Mills also has a Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal that’s on shelves right now. Sadly, it will probably be gone by the time the movie rolls around.

But if Space Jam: A New Legacy is more your speed, you can also get your hands on some fruit snacks and Fruit Roll-Ups featuring the characters of the live-action animated hybrid movie that’s coming to theaters and HBO Max starting on July 16, 2021.