Everybody Get Up, It’s Time to Slam a Spoonful of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Cereal
Posted on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
Come and slam, and welcome to the jam! No, not toast and jam, but the Space Jam, which is coming back to the big screen with a new sequel starring NBA superstar LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Since you’ll be spending so much time spotting a an endless assembly of Warner Bros. movie and TV characters watching the game when you catch the movie at home on HBO Max, you’ll need the new Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal to help pass the time.
Space Jam: A New Legacy Cereal
General Mills is releasing the Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal, which is described as berry flavored corn puff cereal with Bugs Bunny and basketball marshmallows. I wouldn’t be surprised if the color of your milk ends up changing too.
The Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal will only be available for a limited time starting on May 31. In fact, there’s a chance you might find it in stores right now if you’re lucky. It’s available in mid-size boxes for $2.50 and family size boxes for $3.99.
This isn’t the only movie-themed cereal you can find on shelves right now either. Don’t forget that General Mills also has a Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal that’s on shelves right now. Sadly, it will probably be gone by the time the movie rolls around.
But if Space Jam: A New Legacy is more your speed, you can also get your hands on some fruit snacks and Fruit Roll-Ups featuring the characters of the live-action animated hybrid movie that’s coming to theaters and HBO Max starting on July 16, 2021.