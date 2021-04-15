As of now, Ghostbusters: Afterlife won’t be coming to theaters until November. There’s always a chance Sony Pictures chooses to bump up the release of the movie now that movie theaters are opening up and the box office is growing in a substantial way. But in the meantime, Ghostbusters fans will have a sweet treat to hold them over until whenever the eagerly awaited sequel arrives.

Calling back to the nostalgia of the original Ghostbusters franchise and The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, there’s a new Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal coming to shelves from General Mills. And the good news is that you should be able to find it on grocery shelves right now!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cereal

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal has fruity-flavored crunchy cereal mixed with marshmallows that are shaped like ghosts and ectoplasm. The latter appears to be the same color as the new ghost known as Muncher, so you’re probably eating up some of his goop with your breakfast cereal. Yum!

The box call back to the simple design of the original Ghostbusters cereal, which was available between 1985 and 1990, but it adds those devilish little Stay Puft marshmallow men recently revealed in a clip and merchandise. The cereal mixture is roughly the same too, although the crunchy pieces are little puff balls now instead of pieces that looked like the Ghostbusters circle with the slash through it. But that’s not going to stop us from sitting down with a bowl to watch some cartoons on Saturday morning.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal will be available in family size boxes for $3.99 and regular boxes for $2.50. There’s no specific release date, but the cereal was expected on shelves in early to mid-April, so just keep an eye on your local grocery shelves to grab a box. And don’t forget about those Ghostbusters Twinkies on the way too.