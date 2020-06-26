Solar Opposites arrived on Hulu last month and quickly became the most-watched original program on the streaming service to date. The animated series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan follows four aliens who are stranded on Earth waiting for a living super-computer called the Pupa to evolve and terraform the planet to give their entire race a new home.

While you’re waiting for new episodes of the series to arrive, you can watch “the lost recordings” from the first season of the show, where the main cast members Justin Roiland, Thomas Middledith, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack are all recording lines in the same room. This results in some hilarious improvisation, including a bit about some baby biscuits that may have run its course pretty quickly. Watch the Solar Opposites recording session below.



Solar Opposites Recording Session

The video says the cast of Solar Opposites only did one recording as a group, something that is rare with the casts of animated shows. However, this unified recording session appears to be something that was done for promotional material rather than for the show itself. This happens a lot with animated production, and more often than not, the footage you see of actors recording their lines in the booth was planned as part of a promotional publicity shoot and not really part of the production. But it doesn’t matter, because seeing the cast of Solar Opposites together like this is a blast.

Thankfully, the show already had a second season order in play to continue the wild, weird, violent, and hilarious sci-fi antics, and the series will be going for even longer since it was just given a third season renewal too. So get ready for a lot more time with America’s new favorite aliens and the people they’ve shrunk and put inside of a post-apocalyptic society known as The Wall.