Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords brought some more adult animated comedy to Hulu this year, and they’ll be sticking around for a little bit longer since both of the shows have officially been given orders for additional seasons.

Deadline has word on both Crossing Swords and Solar Opposites being renewed for more seasons. The former has been given an order for a 10-episode second season while the latter has been given an order for a third season, as the initial deal for Solar Opposites included two seasons.

Solar Opposites debuted back on May 8 and quickly became Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date. The show follows a group of aliens stranded on Earth as they wait for a living supercomputer creature known as the Pupa to evolve and terraform Earth in order to provide them with a new planet to inhabit. They get into extremely weird and violent sci-fi shenanigans, and there’s also a compelling subplot involving a shrunken civilization of humans being kept by the aliens that grows in prominence throughout the first season.

The series was created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, who worked as a writer on the same Adult Swim series and is also co-creating the Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series for CBS All Access. You can check out our review of the series right here, and find out what’s in store for the upcoming seasons over here. Be sure to follow up for more from our full interviews with both Roiland and McMahan.

Crossing Swords just debuted on Hulu last week on June 12, and it must have been a successful launch if the streaming service is already putting a second season order out there. I haven’t personally checked out the series yet, but here’s the official synopsis:

In Crossing Swords, Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

The series may look like a kids show since it uses peg people inspired by Fisher-Price’s Little People toy line, but as you can see in the renewal announcement above, it’s a raunchy comedy series featuring the voices of Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

The series was created by Tom Root and John Harvatine IV, as well as Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the production banner behind Robot Chicken. Root and Harvatine IV will be back as writer and director respectively, and both will be executive producing the second season.