At midnight tonight, it will be the end of 2019, and we will usher in a whole new decade starting with 2020. So it’s only appropriate that after Sleepy Skunk delivered his 2019 Movie Trailer Mash-Up to remember the year in cinema, he reached back 10 years to remember movies as they unfolded from the beginning of 201o to the end of 2019. Watch the Movie Trailer Mash-Up of the Decade below, and look back at 10 years of glorious cinema!

Sleepy Skunk’s Movie Trailer Mash-Up of the Decade

Aside from the crisp editing on display here, what’s most fun from this decade round-up are all the movies that I had completely forgotten about. Jack the Giant Slayer, Life As We Know It, Hyde Park on Hudson, Battle: Los Angeles, Safe House, and more are all movies that I completely forgot existed, let alone came out this decade. But here they are, existing in the mash-up.

But more importantly, this reminds me how many incredible, moving, hilarious, stunning and memorable moments there have been on film. It has been an amazing 10 years in film, and we’re hoping the next 10 years will be just as great. There might not be as many that we see in plentiful theaters with Netflix releasing more and more movies outside of theaters, but that won’t stop movies from touching our hearts.

If you’d like to watch all of Sleepy Skunk’s previous movie trailer mash-ups for every year for the past decade (with the exception of 2012), hit up his official YouTube channel right here.