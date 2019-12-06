We’re one day closer to the end of 2019, and today that means we get another retrospective video looking back at the movies released this year. The first one out of the gate earlier this week was a solid movie trailer mash-up, but it was missing some key films that deserved to be represented. Thankfully, the reliable Sleepy Skunk has chimed in with his 2019 Movie Trailer Mash-Up, a tradition that he’s done almost every year for the past decade. And this year is chock full of great movies (and some bad ones too) spliced together in an epic montage of cinema. Watch!

Sleepy Skunk’s 2019 Movie Trailer Mash-Up

Now this is a truly comprehensive movie trailer mash-up. It has movies from every genre, ranging from the biggest blockbusters to the smallest indies. Sleepy Skunk even threw in that famous clip from FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened with event producer Andy King recounting how he almost “took one for the team” in order to get the festival the water supply they needed. It’s easily one of the most shocking and entertaining moments in cinema this year.

What I love about Sleepy Skunk’s movie trailer mash-ups are how he moves from total insanity, chaos, and action before slowing it down for some thrills and chills. Then he moves into the inspirational and uplifting, the moving and the exciting. Everything flows together beautifully.

For those interested in the music that brings all these movies together, here’s the list of the three songs used:

1. ‘Bad Reputation’ – Performed by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

2. ‘Nessun Dorma’ – Performed by Luciano Pavarotti

3. ‘About Today (Warrior Version)’ – Performed by The National

As for the complete list of movies featured in the 2019 Movie Trailer Mash-Up, that’s still a work-in-progress, but it’s supposed to be up on Sleepy Skunk’s Tumblr at some point in the near future, so keep checking in for that. Otherwise, you can check out the rest of his movie trailer mash-ups from the past decade (with the exception of 2012) right here.