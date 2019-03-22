In the latest DC Comics big screen adaptation, a young orphan named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) becomes endowed with the power to transform into an adult superhero named Shazam! (played by Zachary Levi). But how are you supposed to keep that secret when you have a whole family of fellow foster brothers and sisters living under the same roof? Well, you probably don’t want to tell the little sister who is pretty bad at keeping secrets. But that’s just something Billy/Shazam will have to deal with in this new Shazam clip.

Shazam Clip

The more footage released from Shazam!, the more excited I am to finally see it. Zachary Levi feels like he was born to play this role, bringing an irresistible charm and childlike wonder to an adult performance makes for great comedy. But as the early reviews have indicated, what really makes Shazam! soar (other than the superpowers granted to him by a wizard), is the big beating heart that connects the family at the center of the story. Our own Peter Sciretta caught the film recently and said:

“Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears its heart on its sleeve.”

Jack Dylan Grazer looks to be a bright spot as well, showing that he’s not the same timid kid he played in the first chapter of Stephen King’s IT in 2017. Here, he’s a lively, disabled foster kid who couldn’t be more thrilled that his new brother has turned into a superhero. But that joy probably won’t last too long once Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) finds out about Shazam.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out). Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Shazam! will play in a special early engagement on March 23, and it opens in wide release on April 5, 2019.