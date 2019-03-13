Warner Bros. and DC found success by releasing Aquaman in theaters one week early for Amazon Prime subscribers, and now the studio is taking it up a notch for its next superhero film. Fandango has teamed up with WB and announced that Shazam early screenings will be taking place on March 23, 2019, in approximately 1,200 theaters across the country. That’s almost a full two weeks before the movie opens in wide release on April 5.

Fandango recently partnered with DreamWorks to offer early tickets for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and now they’re back to give fans a sooner-than-expected look at DC’s newest entry. Shazam! tickets are on sale today, and fans can watch a video of star Zachary Levi explaining the details below:

Shazam! received strong early buzz in the first wave of reactions.stars as Billy Batson, a young orphan who proves himself as a pure soul in the eyes of a mystical wizard (), who transports Billy to a mysterious place called the Rock of Eternity and grants him superpowers. To access them, all Billy has to do is say the word “Shazam!” – which is good news, since the villainous Doctor Sivana () has his sights set on creating trouble for the citizens of Philadelphia. Billy’s foster brother Freddy Freeman (It: Chapter One actor) is along for the ride, and Billy relies on Freddy’s knowledge of superheroes to help Shazam unlock his powers.

David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation) directed from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, and Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Conjuring) is the movie’s producer. For more on the film, be sure to watch the two trailers and a clip that just debuted this week:

Here’s the synopsis:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Shazam! opens in wide release on April 5, 2019.