Fandango is inviting How to Train Your Dragon fans to its hidden world three weeks early. The ticketing company is teaming up with DreamWorks Animation to offer How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World early screenings on February 2, nearly a month before the film is set to hit theaters, with tickets going on sale today.

Tickets for the limited engagement How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World early screenings go on sale today on Fandango. The first screening, will be held on February 2, 2019 at 1,000 theaters nationwide, including select AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theaters, Harkins Theatres, Southern Theatres, National Amusements, and B&B Theatres. There will be just one showing per theater on that date. Fans and members of Fandango VIP, Fandango’s free-to-join rewards program, have first access to the exclusive screenings.

“This is a coming together of things we’ve seen that work,” Paul Yanover, president of Fandango, told Variety. “It’s providing something special to people who are big users of Fandango.”

At 20 days before the film’s February 22 release, the How to Train Your Dragon 3 early access screening event is one of the earliest advance nationwide screening events for a major release. There’s no hard rationale for the early screening date, but noted that family friendly-movies benefit from this early buzz. “Family audiences are big-time planners,” Yanover noted. And with buzz already building for the third and final installment of the heartwarming animated trilogy, these exclusive screenings may fill up soon.

Tickets for the film’s February 22 wide release go on sale on Fandango this Friday, January 18.

Here is the official synopsis to How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World:

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters on February 22, 2019.