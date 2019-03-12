Warner Bros. and DC are taking the DCEU in a lighter direction with Shazam!, the upcoming comedy about a kid who can transform into a full-grown superhero. Early buzz has been very positive, with critics praising its heart and humor, and now we can see more of that for ourselves in a brand new Shazam clip. In it, young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) has changed into the costumed alter ego (Zachary Levi) and seeks out his superhero-obsessed friend Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) to help him discover his superpowers.

Shazam Clip

That lightning bolt effect is just the beginning of Billy Batson unlocking his powers – a process that won’t even be completely finished by the time this film ends.

After Shazam introduces himself to Billy Batson’s pal Freddy Freeman, something falls down a drain, but this clip doesn’t make it 100% clear exactly what that is. Thankfully, we saw some early footage from the movie and can fill in the gap. Freddy is an avid superhero fan, and he collects superhero memorabilia. One of his prized possessions is a crushed bullet that bounced off Superman’s chest (it even came with a certificate of authenticity), and Billy swiped it from him earlier in the movie at their foster home.

Meanwhile, we get a nice look at the type of humor we can expect from this movie: a little cheesy, a little goofy, and observers casually raining on Shazam’s enthusiastic parade. This clip is attached to the Aquaman home video release, which just arrived today on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray/DVD on March 26, 2019.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming movie:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.