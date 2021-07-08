The fifth film in the Scream franchise is finally finished! Audiences are one step closer to seeing Sidney Prescott and Ghostface square off again on the silver screen. The filmmakers shared a behind-the-scenes image this evening to celebrate and get everyone hyped for the upcoming slasher.

Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin tweeted out a photo to celebrate the completion of Scream 5. The caption reads:

“SCREAM (2022) is complete! We’re so excited for you all to see it soon. #ForWes”

The photo is bittersweet as this will be the first film in the franchise that is not directed by legendary Wes Craven. Although, co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett seem to understand the weight of the task following in his bloody cinematic footsteps.

Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson announced that the film wrapped back in November 2020. Williamson tweeted, “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.”

Scream 5 will serve as a follow-up to the 2011 Scream 4, which was released four years before Craven’s passing in 2015. Beloved final girl Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott while Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton will come on board to play their original characters as well. Actors Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jenna Ortega (The Fallout), Mason Gooding (Tragedy Girls), and Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) are just a few of the newcomers to Woodsboro bringing fresh blood to the franchise.

Avoiding Grave Mistakes

There isn’t a whole bunch of information currently out about the plot of Scream 5. Ultimately, that talk of the town has mostly been about whether this will be the last film in the franchise, will it live up to Craven’s legacy, and the heart-wrenching thought of will Sidney ultimately meet her demise in this film. Personally, I have grown to be pretty open-minded with franchise extensions and remakes over recent years. Luca Guadagnino‘s 2018 take on Dario Argento‘s Suspiria really opened my eyes and allowed me to have more faith in filmmakers reimagining iconic films and franchises. We’re also seeing an increase in fans working on films that they grew up loving. There is ample love and respect there throughout the process. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of any creator who has tackled an iconic film franchise with carelessness in recent years. I’m sure someone has something to say on that, but I’m remaining positive.

On that note, I also hope Sidney lives! This girl deserves a beautiful home (with all updated security features), a loving and supportive partner who can treat her right as well as all the golden retrievers her heart desires. Ultimately, I hope they don’t kill off our darling. Sidney is one of the most famous final girls in horror history, and I hope Scream 5 does justice by her.

Audiences will be welcomed back to Woodsboro when the film premieres on January 14, 2022.