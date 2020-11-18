Scream 5 is on track to hit its January 2022 release date. The upcoming sequel/reboot, which is officially and confusingly titled Scream, has officially wrapped filming after a three-month production in Wilmington, North Carolina amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson revealed in a tweet Wednesday that the new Scream has wrapped production, and that sequel/reboot is just titled Scream, the same as the original.

“That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!” Williamson tweeted. “Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.”

Williamson added, “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.”

That’s a remarkably fast production amid the pandemic, which has slowed down most film and TV productions to a snail’s pace due to the coronavirus safety protocols designed to keep crew and cast members safe from the threat of infection. Scream also had its brush with coronavirus-related delays, after three crew members tested positive in September shortly after production began. However, it barely caused a hitch in the filming schedule, which continued to proceed without any delays. With a relatively quick production, it seems Scream is on track to open in theaters in January 2022.

Scream will feature the return of series mainstay Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the other four films, alongside returning cast members David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The soft relaunch of the beloved horror property under Spyglass Media Group and Paramount will also star franchise newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar. Plot details aren’t known yet for Scream, though Williamson recently praised James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick‘s script for being both fresh and familiar.

Radio Silence — the directing team that includes Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who brought us the incredible 2019 horror film Ready or Not — are directing Scream. It will mark the first Scream movie without Wes Craven at the helm.

Scream is set to open January 14, 2022.