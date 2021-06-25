If you’re a couple who embark on a backpacking trip to mend a struggling relationship, what’s the worst place you could end up? The answer is a 1940s musical village from which there is no escape. That’s exactly what happens in Apple TV+’s upcoming original comedy series Schmigadoon!

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) star in Schmigadoon! as a couple who finds themselves stuck in a village straight out of the Golden Age of movie musicals. The only way for them to get out is for them to find true love. But will that be with each other, by themselves, or with someone else? Watch the Schmigadoon trailer below.

Schmigadoon Trailer

If Central Park isn’t enough musical comedy for you on Apple TV+, then Schmigadoon! should do the trick. Throwing it back to classic movie musicals, the series looks intentionally artificial, with Strong and Key’s couple stumbling upon what feels like a movie set from the 1940s. Instead, it’s a “real” musical town populated by the likes of Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada. Plus, Martin Short will be making an appearance at some point.

When Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key end up trapped in Schmigadoon, they try everything they can to get out. But they quickly learn that the only way they can leave is to find true love. However, there’s no way of knowing what that really means for either of them. Does it mean they have to fall back in love? Can they find love with others in Schmigadoon? Maybe they need to love themselves first? There are plenty of ways this could go.

What I’m wondering is how this show lasts beyond a single season. Can the quest for true love in a musical town stretch beyond a single season without becoming tired? There’s likely some kind of twist coming at the end of the first season that will presumably allow the story to continue, but the concept seems somewhat limited. But maybe I’m just being shortsighted.

Schmigadoon! is created by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, the duo behind the Despicable Me and Secret Life of Pets animated franchises and the Dr. Seuss movies Horton Hears a Who! and The Lorax. Cecily Strong also serves as a producer while Paul acts as showrunner and Daurio works as a consulting producer and writer. Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black) is directing the series and executive producing along with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer at Broadway Video.

Apple TV+ will debut the first two episodes of Schmigadoon! on July 16, 2021, and new episodes will arrive weekly on Fridays after that.