Last spring, Central Park combined the animation and comedy style of Bob’s Burgers with the joy of musicals in one of Apple TV+’s most entertaining shows yet. Now, the series is returning for a second season later this month, and it should come as no surprise that elderly heiress and entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) is still trying to snatch up all the land in Central Park to turn it into apartments shopping centers and restaurants. And the Tillerman family are the only ones who can stop her. Watch the trailer for season 2 below.

Central Park Season 2 Trailer

Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Brugess, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. voice Molly (formerly played Kristen Bell), Cole, Paige, and Owen, who are all prepared to keep stopping Bitsy Brandenham from ruining the majesty of Central Park. They live in and care for the iconic New York locale and will never let anything bad happen to it. Here’s what they’ll have to deal with this time:

In season two of “Central Park,” the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will.

The series is narrated by a fourth wall-breaking narrator named Birdie (Josh Gad), a street performer telling the story while also offering support and guidance to Owen.

The Future of Central Park

Even though Central Park is returning for a second season this month, the release plan by Apple TV+ is a little odd. The first three episodes will debut on June 25, 2021. After that, the remaining five episodes will arrive weekly on Fridays. However, that’s only the first half of the second season. Central Park will be back with another round of season 2 episodes later this year.

If you’re wondering if it’s worth catching up with the series before the second season arrives, the first season of Central Park currently has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, the show has already been renewed for a third season. Back in March, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard announced that the second and third seasons would be comprised of 29 episodes and around 115 new songs. That’s a lot of original music!

Central Park is also written and executive produced by Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz, and Robin Schwartz also serve as executive producers.