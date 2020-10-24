When Saturday Night Live announced their return for the beginning of October, it came with news that they would be having five consecutive weekends of shows throughout the entire month. It’s the longest back-to-back run of episodes that I can remember, and executive producer Lorne Michaels has decided to extend that run adding another consecutive episode to follow the weekend after the 2020 election.

Saturday Night Live made the announcement on Instagram with a lip sync video featuring cast member Bowen Yang. The video features the cork board used to show who’s hosting upcoming episodes, and a card with the date November 7 is adding to the previously set five-episode line-up for October. The main reason for such a long run is because of the schedule for presidential debates.

This will mark the first show after the 2020 election, and obviously Lorne Michaels is hoping to capitalize on the hype surrounding it. But hopefully we won’t be reeling from a total bummer like we were in 2016. It would be great if this episode of SNL could be a celebration of victory, and maybe it can even act as an apology on the fourth anniversary of when the show let Donald Trump host on November 7, 2015.

At the same time, there’s also a chance that we might not have the results of the election wrapped up by the time that show airs. Sometimes the results can take several days, as we saw back in 2000. There have already been warnings that the results may require more time for calculation due to the high number of mail-in ballots this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, the host and musical guest haven’t been announced for the November 7 episode, but it will likely be announced the week before the election. The Halloween episode on October 31 doesn’t have a host or musical guest announced yet either. But the show is back this weekend with Grammy winner Adele acting as host, though she’s letting H.E.R. take on the musical duties for the evening.

If you’d like to see how the previous episodes fared, check out our reviews of the episodes hosted by Chris Rock, Bill Burr, and Issa Rae. Come back tomorrow for our review of Adele’s episode.