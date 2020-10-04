Saturday Night Live made its triumphant return to Studio 8H, complete with a live audience tested for COVID-19 and socially distanced for safety, including a floor crowd full of first responders. Unfortunately, the return of SNL was a little bit rough, perhaps shaken up by the new normal of producing the show with enhanced safety protocols. There were certainly plenty of coronavirus-centric sketches, and not even the seasoned SNL veteran Chris Rock felt like he was totally comfortable.

Let’s run through the best and works sketches from the Chris Rock hosted Saturday Night Live below.

The Best

Remember those viral videos from earlier this year featuring stunt performers waiting for production on movie and TV shows to resume? That’s where the inception of this sketch comes from, but then it turns into a pseudo featurette on two specific stunt performers, a pair of women who frequently do prat falls and other humiliating stunts as middle-aged mothers in family friendly comedies. It’s another great pairing of Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, and at this point, they could have their own sketch show with all the comedy duos they’ve created.

It’s always fun when the musical guest gets in on the sketches. In this case, Megan Thee Stallion helps, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim in a music video for a hip hop track about wanting to see the lower half of a woman’s face hidden by protective masks while out on a date. It’s a catchy track, especially when Megan Thee Stallion enters the fray, and the progression of the narrative only makes it better.