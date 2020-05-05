Hot on the heels of yesterday’s news that Ant-Man director Peyton Reed was at the helm of an episode of The Mandalorian season 2, we have confirmation of another filmmaker entering a galaxy far, far away. Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Spy Kids) celebrated Star Wars Day yesterday evening by posting an image of him on set with the familiar little Force-sensitive puppet everyone knows as Baby Yoda.

Robert Rodriguez posted the following image to Twitter last night to confirm rumors that surfaced back in March:

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Indeed, Baby Yoda has become quite the draw when it comes to The Mandalorian, and I’m sure anyone who is working on the set of the show has been taking pictures with the little guy ever since he was officially revealed in the premiere episode of the first season.



The idea of Robert Rodriguez directing The Mandalorian for at least one episode is an exciting one. As a filmmaker, Rodriguez has been obsessed with the latest technology, especially when it comes to special effects. His work on movies like Sin City are evidence of his desire to create something that streamlined the filmmaking process in an innovative way, and a lot of what he did on that movie was a predecessor to the new stagecraft technology that the crew refers to as “The Volume.”

Hopefully, cameras were rolling to watch Rodriguez and the rest of The Mandalorian directors working on the set. There will hopefully be a second season of the recently premiered documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (read our review and keep up with our recaps) to dive into the making of the next batch of episodes. But since the second season doesn’t arrive until this fall, we’ll be waiting some time before that happens.