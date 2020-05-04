It’s been an eventful Star Wars Day despite the global pandemic, and the day isn’t over yet – Peyton Reed, the director of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, has revealed that he’s going to be one of the directors of The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+. See his photo from the set below.

May the Fourth be with you – and also with Peyton Reed, since the filmmaker is heading to a galaxy far, far away when The Mandalorian season 2 drops on Disney+ later this fall.

I don’t know how the Ant-Man films would fall on a current overall ranking of MCU films for you, but I enjoyed Ant-Man and the Wasp more than most, and I think Reed is a solid director. He’s shown a strong affinity for comedy throughout his directorial efforts so far, so maybe he’ll end up directing the funniest episode of The Mandalorian yet. (Not that Pedro Pascal’s ultra-serious character really allows for much overt humor, but you never know.) He’s also been a huge Star Wars fan from day one – he wrote a sequel script to the original movie long before he knew what would happen in The Empire Strikes Back, and you can read it at the bottom of this link.

Peyton Reed will be the third Marvel Studios alumnus to step behind the camera for The Mandalorian that we know of. Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi directed the season one finale, and was confirmed early this morning to be co-writing and directing a new theatrical Star Wars feature film. And of course, Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau is the mastermind behind the entire series; he didn’t direct an episode in season one, but will in the second season.

Can we read anything into the state of Mando’s helmet in this photo? Is it more battle-damaged than usual? Charred or burned somehow, maybe? Or is it just extra dirty? Either way, it seems like our old bounty hunter finds himself in another heap of trouble in season 2.

Other The Mandalorian season 2 directors include returning veterans like Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa and The Clone Wars guru Dave Filoni, as well as Carl Weathers, who plays bounty hunter guild chief Greef Karga in the series. The Mandalorian season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in Fall 2020, and season 3 is already in the works.