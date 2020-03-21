Not too long ago, there was an unsubstantiated rumor going around that Logan director James Mangold and Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez would be directing episodes in the second season of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. However, since James Mangold flat out debunked the story and Robert Rodriguez never said a thing, it didn’t sound like any of it was true. But today, we have word that half of that story was accurate after all: Robert Rodriguez will be directing at least one episode in the second season of The Mandalorian.

HN Entertainment was first to legitimize news of Robert Rodriguez directing The Mandalorian season 2. While we can’t completely confirm this, we’ve also heard the same exact thing recently from our own independent sources. We don’t know for certain whether or not he’s directing a single episode or perhaps two episodes this season.

The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez have been friends for a long time thanks to their experiences as indie directors turned blockbuster filmmakers, so it only makes sense that the Desperado director was brought in to take a crack at The Mandalorian. Rodriguez has a knack for creating incredible action sequences, so we can’t wait to see what he does in the Star Wars universe.

Throughout his career, Rodriguez has been passionate about streamlining the movie production process, especially when it comes to visual effects being used to create environments in place of building expensive sets, as evidenced with the Sin City and Spy Kids franchises. So Rodriguez must have been champing at the bit to work with the innovative Stagecraft technology that Lucasfilm has been employing behind the scenes of The Mandalorian (see how it all works over here), which is basically his filmmaking dream come true.

This news comes hot on the heels of our own exclusive scoop that Rosario Dawson will be appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, the popular Jedi character from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

As for who will be at the helm of the rest of The Mandalorian’s second season, Jon Favreau already revealed that he would be directing an episode, and series cast member Carl Weathers got behind the camera as well. Plus, Dave Filoni was confirmed to direct at least one episode when the series wrapped production recently.