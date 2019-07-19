Rick and Morty won’t be back on Adult Swim until November, but since they had a Comic-Con panel this week, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon were happy to tease one of the upcoming episodes with a clip that features one of the show’s new guest stars. In the first Rick and Morty season 4 clip, Jerry and Morty are dealing with an alien named Glootie (voiced by Taika Waititi), who has apparently helped them launch some kind of successful app. But in the clip, Jerry and Morty have decided it needs to be taken down, and Glootie isn’t very helpful. Watch below to see what happens.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Clip

For some reason, Glootie doesn’t want to be cooperative when it comes to shutting down the app. Morty gets pretty pissed off and grabs him by that tacky tracksuit he’s wearing to get him to follow orders. But suddenly, a blinking red light and beeping sound goes off from his pocket, and Jerry and Morty have no choice but to dive for cover. Of course, it’s not what they think it is, but we’ll let you watch the clip to find out what it is.

This doesn’t show much, but it does make us happy that Rick and Morty is coming back. It’s surprising that our first look doesn’t include Rick, but a Jerry episode always brings some great hilarity, mostly because his life is always a complete fucking mess. We’re just glad to see that hasn’t changed in the interim. It also gives Funko the opportunity to release POP! vinyl figures of Jerry and Glootie in their track suits, available at Comic-Con as well as FYE and GameStop locations while supplies last.

Plus, we can never have enough aliens voiced by Taika Waititi. And we already know there will be another alien of the same species voiced by fellow New Zealand native and Jurassic Park star Sam Neill.

There will be an entire episode from the fourth season of Rick and Morty screening in the future at Adult Swim fest, so hopefully we’ll know more about what to expect from new episodes very soon. Otherwise, Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim sometime in November, but the exactly premiere date hasn’t been revealed yet.