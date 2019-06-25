Last month, we found out that the long-anticipated and eagerly awaited fourth season of Rick and Morty would finally arrive on Adult Swim this November. An exact premiere date has yet to be revealed, but news has surfaced that an episode of the show’s fourth season will be screened at Adult Swim Festival that same month. But will it be the season premiere ahead of the official airdate, or will it be a later episode played in advance of its debut on Adult Swim?

Adult Swim Festival will take place on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Rick and Morty season 4 episode will be unveiled on the second day of the festival. However, as we noted, Deadline only says that “an episode” will be aired in an “exclusive, never-before-seen screening.”

There’s a possibility that this could be the season premiere, but part of me thinks we’ll have seen the season premiere by that time, and a different episode will be shown in advance, because Thanksgiving is just two weeks after the festival. And if the season premiere airs during the festival, then that would mean it would air on Adult Swim in one of the two remaining weeks.

It seems unlikely that Adult Swim would air the season premiere the week after Adult Swim Festival and then presumably take a break Thanksgiving weekend, as most shows do when it comes to airing new episodes. Then again, it could be prime time for Adult Swim to air an episode (whether it’s the season premiere or not) during a time when families get together and usually end up huddling around the TV at some point.

As for the rest of Adult Swim Festival, it will also include attractions such as the Robot Chicken Intergalatic Power Summit, Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stampede, a discussion with Genndy Tartakovsky, exclusive talent appearances, panels, meet and greets, merchandise, games, and more. Here’s the line-up of musical and comedy performances happening during the festival:

Friday, November 15

Dethklok

Captain Murphy

Geto Boys

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

Iron Reagan

HEALTH

Inter Arma

Speedy Ortiz

Cooly G

DAWN

Sarah Squirm

Conner O’Malley

Three Busy Debras

Saturday, November 16