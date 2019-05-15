All of the networks and cable channels are announcing their new and returning shows for the upcoming fall television season, and Adult Swim has finally revealed the eagerly awaited information that Rick and Morty fans have been waiting for.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty will finally debut in November of this year, over two years after the third season finale aired in October of 2017. That’s a long wait for new episodes, but the good news is, we shouldn’t have to worry about these long waits between seasons anymore. Watch the Rick and Morty season 4 release date announcement below.

In true Rick and Morty fashion, the neurotic duo is a little nervous and sheepish about making the announcement, but they get through it and give fans the information they’ve been so desperately seeking for over a year now.

Rick and Morty was given a huge renewal order for 70 episodes in May of last year, and that will keep series co-creators and executive producers Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon happy and secure for at least a few years to come. With that kind of confidence, the duo will be able to make the show and stay afloat financially without having to worry where or when the next paycheck is coming. Not long after the massive renewal at Adult Swim, Roiland had this to say:

“For the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security. [Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

With two years since the last season, they’ve hopefully charted a decent path for future seasons of Rick and Morty to take. The end of the third season ended with a bit of a reset, going back to the formula of the first season after the characters learned a lot of about themselves. But surely that’s not going to last long since Rick, Morty, Beth, Summer and Jerry always end up creating more problems.

We can’t wait for new episodes of Rick and Morty this fall. How about you?