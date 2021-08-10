R-E-S-P-E-C-T: we’re about to find out what it means to you as moviegoers. MGM Studios has released a new clip from Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, and it’s sure to get you snapping your fingers, tapping your feet, and singing along. We already saw one official clip with Hudson belting out the title song, “Respect.” This latest clip has her performing another instantly recognizable Franklin hit, “Think.” Check it out below.

Sing along with me: “You better think…think…think about [whether you really want to visit theaters right now].”

The clip below does, in fact, end with the words, “Only in theaters.” That’s maybe not the best selling point for a movie right now, with coronavirus variants surging across the nation and even films like The Green Knight arriving online (for one night only, much like a legendary soul singer performing a concert in town).

Whether you watch Respect now or later, however, this clip has some undeniable verve to it.

Think About What You’re Trying to Do to Me

If you’re not in a hurry to rush out and see Respect in theaters this weekend given the current Covid situation, here’s an idea for a safe, healthy compromise. First, you could watch the real Aretha Franklin sing a full rendition of “Think” in 4K HD on YouTube. Universal Pictures has a clip from The Blues Brothers on its channel and it will allow you to do that very thing.

The Blues Brothers recently made an appearance on both Danielle Ryan‘s and Christopher Gates‘ lists of their all-time favorite movies here on /Film. Franklin re-recorded “Think” for the 1980 comedy and lip-synched to it in a diner where John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s characters sat down at the counter to order fried chicken and toasted white bread.

After watching that clip, you could watch the full Blues Brothers movie or you could go down a musical drama rabbit hole, watching Hudson in Dreamgirls or her co-star in that film, Jamie Foxx, in his own Oscar-winning biopic role as Ray Charles in Ray. Any one of these options might be preferable to a trip to the theater right now.

Consider it homework for your future viewing of Respect. You can bet we’ll be the first in line (figuratively speaking) whenever the movie hits VOD. In the meantime, you can always listen to Aretha Franklin’s music, too. Her full greatest hits album is available on her official YouTube channel and it begins with “Respect.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Respect, the movie, starring Jennifer Hudson:

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice.

Respect is in theaters only this Friday, August 13, 2021.