Respect: Release Date, Trailer and More

Hollywood never gets tired of biopics about iconic musicians. Bohemian Rhapsody was a big hit in telling the story of Freddie Mercury and Queen, and Rocketman gave us a fantastical story about the wonderful Elton John. Now the music biopic genre is getting a dose of soul with Respect, the story of singer Aretha Franklin and her rise to fame with an unmistakable, powerful voice that always brought down the house. Get the Respect release date and everything else we know about the movie below.

Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

Respect was originally scheduled for a release in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back several times. The film seemed to be trying for the Oscars, with a limited release scheduled for Christmas in 2020 and a wide release to follow in January of 2021. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic pushed it back again. You can find out what Respect means to you when it’s given a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. It will not be made available on VOD or streaming when it hits theaters.

What is Respect?

Respect tells the story of iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin, famous for singing the titular song of the same name (and many, many others). The film follows her rise from a young girl in her father’s church gospel choir through all the trials and tribulations that come with being the singing superstar known as the Queen of Soul. Respect will dramatize both the singer’s professional and personal life, from the record deals and concerts, to her troubled marriage and divorce from manager and songwriter Ted White, as well as her second marriage to Baptist minister and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin, whose name she kept after his death in 1984 until she followed him in 2018.

Respect Synopsis

Here’s the official synopsis for Respect:

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice.

Respect Director, Crew, and More

Respect is directed by Liesel Tommy, marking the filmmaker’s feature debut after being at the helm of episodes of TV shows like Insecure, The Walking Dead, Jessica Jones, and Mrs. Fletcher. The script comes from Tracey Scott Wilson, who has written and executive produced episodes of The Americans and Fosse/Verdon, the latter undoubtedly being helpful in crafting a music biopic. Wilson also wrote the story with Callie Khouri, the creator and producer of ABC’s Nashville and writer of Thelma & Louise.

Aretha Franklin herself was also involved in the development of the movie until she passed away in August of 2018.

Respect Cast

Respect stars Jennifer Hudson as the incomparable Aretha Franklin. The legend herself handpicked the former American Idol contestant and Oscar winning star of Dreamgirls to take on the role. Since Hudson is a professional singer herself, she will be covering all of Aretha Franklin’s songs for the film’s soundtrack, including an original song entitled “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).” A younger version of Aretha Franklin will be played by Skye Dakota Turner while Audra McDonald plays her mother, Barbara Siggers Franklin.

Forest Whitaker will be playing C.L. Franklin while Marlon Wayans has the role of Ted White. Comedian Marc Maron will appear as Jerry Wexler, a music journalist turned produced who worked with Aretha Franklin, and Titus Burgess plays gospel singer, musician, and composer James Cleveland, dubbed the King of Gospel. Mary J. Blige will also make an appearance as famed singer Dinah Washington.

Respect Trailer