There’s no word yet about when A24 will be putting writer-director David Lowery‘s new fantasy film The Green Knight on traditional streaming platforms. There is, however, some great news for anyone who’s desperately wanted to see it but hasn’t felt comfortable enough to venture out to a theater to do so. The Green Knight will be streaming on A24’s proprietary rental platform for one night only (or, as their marketing material jokes, one “knight” only) next week for a $20 rental. Here’s what you need to know in order to see The Green Knight streaming as soon as possible.

How to Watch The Green Knight at Home

Like it did with Minari earlier in the pandemic, A24 will be adding The Green Knight to the company’s online screening room to give viewers the opportunity to see the movie at home. The Green Knight will be available to rent at A24’s virtual screening room starting at 9:00 P.M. EST on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Audiences will have a four-hour window to begin playing the movie, and then a four-hour window to complete it once it has started. Head to the official site to buy tickets and to get more detailed information about how to stream it.

As the Delta variant continues to surge, every studio should be considering an option like this for the projects that they view as exclusive theatrical releases. Not only is it the safest way for people to be able to watch and engage with the movies during these dangerous times, but it’s also a way for folks with certain disabilities or other debilitating circumstances to be able to see the movie at all. Not everyone has the ability to travel to a movie theater, and an online screening like this that’s open to everyone levels the playing field and lets more people join in on the conversation about a movie like this.

It certainly sounds like there’s a vibrant conversation to be had about The Green Knight. Our review is a full-on rave, our spoiler review takes a closer look at some of the film’s themes, and we just published a piece today about the movie’s ending that draws a parallel between Lowery’s fantasy epic and Martin Scorsese’s religious classic The Last Temptation of Christ. I’m living in an area where the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire, so I’m thrilled to finally be able to see this movie for myself and jump into discussions about it.

The Green Knight is currently in theaters, but this one-time-only screening will be held on August 18, 2021.