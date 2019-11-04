Frozen 2 arrives in theaters in just under three weeks, but a piece of the sequel’s new soundtrack has just become available online. Walt Disney Animation has already previewed one of the catchy new songs that will be featured in the movie, and now the cover from punk pop band Panic! At the Disco has debuted in full. This will likely be playing when the credits roll on Frozen 2, and it’s actually quite an energizing ditty that could easily be part of an epic rock opera. Listen below.

Panic! At the Disco Frozen 2 Song – “Into the Unknown”

Frozen 2 will see Elsa (Idina Menzel) discovering more about the origins of her magical but potentially deadly ice powers, and that’s what this new song is all about. A whole new adventure takes Elsa, along with her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) and the rest of the gang from the first movie, outside of Arendelle where there might be even more powerful beings.

The soundtrack has been available for pre-order since the end of September, but I’m betting that many Frozen fans are waiting to hear the songs in the movie before they choose to pick it up. Frozen was released six years ago, and capturing the same magic that made the first movie such a hit won’t be easy. Can the new soundtrack come close to matching the power and replayability of that first movie? Only time will tell.

As for this cover, it makes me want to hear Panic! At the Disco tackle a film soundtrack like Queen did with Flash Gordon. Lead singer Brendon Urie has the vocal range to pull off something like that. The band has even covered Queen songs while on tour, which is no easy feat to pull off in a satisfying way. Perhaps this could open the door for them to do something even more epic in the future. After all, there’s an animated Flash Gordon movie in the works at Disney from director Taika Waititi.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters this month on November 22, 2019.