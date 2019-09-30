Are you ready for the new Frozen 2 song to be stuck in your head from now through eternity? Well too bad, because you’re going to be humming Idina Menzel‘s vocals for the Frozen 2 new song “Into the Unknown” for at least two months until the soundtrack, which has been made available for pre-order now, hits shelves. Disney has released a sneak peek at the Frozen 2 original song written by the Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who are back to remind us that the Frozen mania will never let us go.

Frozen 2 New Song: “Into the Unknown”

Is Idina Menzel already singing, “Into the unknoooown” in your head? Well get used to it, because the song by certified hit-makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who wrote the original film’s monster hit “Let It Go,” already sounds like an earworm. And we haven’t even heard the whole thing. “Into the Unknown” is one of seven all-new original songs written for Frozen 2 by Anderson-Lopez and Lopez, who return for the highly anticipated animated fantasy sequel alongside directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and producer Peter Del Vecho.

The songwriting duo felt the immense pressure to follow up the insane hit that was “Let It Go,” but said in a press release that “Into the Unknown” succeeds because it comes from a place of “big emotions — feelings so strong our characters can no longer talk but need to sing,” Anderson-Lopez.

Added Lopez, “Our tradition of songwriting comes from the world of musical theater, where songs must always forward the story in a fresh and surprising way. Every song has to take a character on a journey.”

Update: Another sample from another song has arrived online and you can listen to it now:

A sneak peak at Olaf’s new #Frozen2 number “When I am Older” pic.twitter.com/ypzJtpkNok — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 30, 2019

“Into the Unknown,” along with the six other original songs, will be available on the Frozen 2 soundtrack, which is now available for digital pre-order, pre-save at Spotify and pre-add at Apple Music. The soundtrack also includes end credits songs by artists Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer (the latter of which has a bafflingly awful poster for their song “Lost in the Woods,” which you can see below). The original score is composed by Grammy nominee Christophe Beck.

Bringing the magic to the @DisneyFrozen soundtrack with “Lost in the Woods,” out on November 15th! Hear it during the end credits when #Frozen2 is in theaters starting November 22nd. pic.twitter.com/UUBPAu4UbX — weezer (@Weezer) September 30, 2019

The “Frozen 2” digital and physical track list is below. The vinyl soundtrack includes the first eight cast songs.

“All is Found” – performed by Evan Rachel Wood “Some Things Never Change” – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff “Into the Unknown” – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA) “When I Am Older” – performed by Josh Gad “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – performed by Jonathan Groff “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Jonathan Groff “Show Yourself” – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood “The Next Right Thing” – performed by Kristen Bell “Into the Unknown” – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits) “All is Found” – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits) “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Weezer (end credits)

The Frozen 2 soundtrack will be released on November 15, 2019 along with the Frozen 2 vinyl cast songs soundtrack, score album and digital deluxe soundtrack. Frozen 2 opens in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019.