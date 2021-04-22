At the end of March, Disney+ and Lucasfilm revealed the primary cast for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series that picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. But there’s one more addition that wasn’t included in that line-up. Maya Erskine, the star and co-creator of Hulu’s comedy series PEN15, has been tapped for a supporting role in the series.

Deadline has news on Maya Erskine joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast. Though there aren’t any details available on the character Maya Erskine will be playing, she will appear in at least three of the six hour-long episodes. That leaves room for her to potentially appear in more, but either way, this is a significant role in the limited series. In addition to starring in PEN15, Erskine has appeared in Man Seeking Woman, Casual, and Insecure. She’s also lent her voice to Scoob!, Crossing Swords and Bob’s Burgers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi continues the Lucasfilm tradition of digging into stories that unfold in the years leading up to the original Star Wars trilogy. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has promised the “rematch of the century” with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, who will again encounter his old apprentice Anakin Skywalker, now known as Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen will also be returning as the Jedi-turned-Sith, but Jar Jar Binks will be sitting this one out.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series also has Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse returning as younger versions of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, who raised Luke Skywalker on Tatooine while Obi-Wan kept watch from afar. Meanwhile, new unknown characters will be played by Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Uncut Gems filmmaker Benny Safdie.

Deborah Chow (who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian) will be at the helm of all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is currently in pre-production and slated to begin shooting imminently over in London. It’ll be the first live-action Star Wars TV production to dig back into the time before the original Star Wars trilogy since the prequels were released. Though many animated shows have expanded upon the prequel era, the live-action side of Star Wars hasn’t dabbled in the time period very much. But we’ll soon get even more from that era with the Cassian Andor series that’s on the way.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.