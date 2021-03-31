Early last year, a rumor surfaced that Jar Jar Binks, notorious Gungan military commander and politician and arguably the most hated character in Star Wars, would be making his illustrious return to the galaxy far, far away in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Jar Jar, after all, was instrumental in the fall of the Republic and was a frequent companion of Obi-Wan and co. throughout the prequels. But contrary to reports of Jar Jar’s return, and rumors that a new bushy beard that would accompany him, it seems that the Gungan will not be making an appearance in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Actor Ahmed Best, who portrayed Jar Jar Binks throughout the Star Wars prequel films, confirmed that he will not make an appearance in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series,” Best said. “As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things.”

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

This shuts down the rumors flying around in January last year that a bearded Jar Jar Binks would pop up in Obi-Wan Kenobi, “to reflect where he’s been and what his life has been like since they were all deceived by a great lie that ushered in the first Galactic Empire.” While it’s possible that Best is lying to preserve those heavily guarded Lucasfilm secrets, or that Jar Jar could be played by another actor, this appears to be a pretty cut-and-dry denial.

However, it’s not surprising that Best wouldn’t want to return to the role that earned him so much ire. Best struggled with depression for years thanks to an onslaught of negative treatment from “fans” who harassed him for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks. However, the actor has already been welcomed back into the Star Wars family as the host of a game show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and appears to harbor no ill will toward the franchise, reposting Lucasfilm’s picture with the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast announcement and congratulating the crew.

In the end, whatever that Gungan has been up to in the 10 years since Revenge of the Sith is probably best left a mystery. Maybe he’s just living his best Gungan life, eating succulent skewered frogs and wandering into political crises.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master and is written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow.