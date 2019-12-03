It was only a matter of time before we got a Star Wars game show, and that time is nearly at hand.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a new game show that sounds similar to the classic Nickelodeon series Legends of the Hidden Temple, is heading to Disney+ in 2020. And Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy, is going to serve as the host. Get the details about the new show below.

According to StarWars.com, the new show is “set in a galaxy far, far away” and “will test young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight!” This is completely new ground for the Star Wars property, but its expansion makes lots of sense as a way for Disney to keep the franchise on young peoples’ minds, especially with the future of the films currently in flux.

Best will play a Jedi Master and mentor to the young contestants, while he’ll be joined by “a hilarious humanoid droid companion, voiced by Mary Holland (VEEP, Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre).” Holland is one of the funniest people in the improv scene today – I’ve seen her perform in several comedy shows (including the excellent Wild Horses) and she’s consistently one of the most hilarious people on the stage, so she seems like an excellent fit for this. Meanwhile, Best has experience as an actor, dancer, martial arts expert, and STOMP musician, so he should be able to handle anything that’s thrown his way (an essential skill for any great game show host).

Mickey Capoferri, Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, called this “definitely a kids game show like no other,” and gave us more details about the setting for the game show. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.” Nickelodeon game shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple are fondly remembered by members of my generation, but in such a splintered entertainment landscape today, I wonder if Jedi Temple Challenge will be able to have the same lasting impact.

Capoferri, Christine Beebe, Dean Houser, David Chamberlin, and Mike Antinoro will be the show’s executive producers, and it was developed by Lucasfilm’s Scott Bromley and Steve Blank. There’s no official premiere date scheduled yet, but Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting in 2020.