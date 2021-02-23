Bob Odenkirk Action Movie ‘Nobody’ Gets a New March Release Date
Posted on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
There isn’t a new John Wick movie this year, but Universal Pictures is giving us the next best thing next month.
Nobody is a new action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk. Yes, the Bob Odenkirk who stars in Better Call Saul and almost played Michael Scott in The Office. The movie looks rather badass, so much that people have taken to calling it “Bob Wick.” And the good news is Universal will be releasing the movie a little bit earlier than previously planned.
Nobody was originally slated to arrive in August last year, and it was later tossed to a couple different dates in February before being knocked back to April. Now Universal has finally settled on a March 26, 2021 release, getting a jump start on the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters and on HBO Max the following week.
The bad news is that Nobody will only be available in theaters starting on that date. However, even though it’s not being given a simultaneous release at home for premium rental, Universal has been sending movies to VOD much faster during the coronavirus pandemic, so you likely won’t have to wait long to watch this one from the comfort of your home.
There’s a chance that we might see more movies heading to theaters sooner than later now that New York City has announced they’ll be reopening movie theaters with limited capacity starting in March. It’s probably not enough for studios to trust some of their biggest blockbusters with exclusive theatrical releases yet, but it’s a start. We don’t think going to the movie theater is the best idea right now, even with the vaccine still being rolled out, but that hasn’t stopped a lot of other poor decisions over the past year.
Here’s the official synopsis for Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) with a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise:
Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.