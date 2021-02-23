There isn’t a new John Wick movie this year, but Universal Pictures is giving us the next best thing next month.

Nobody is a new action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk. Yes, the Bob Odenkirk who stars in Better Call Saul and almost played Michael Scott in The Office. The movie looks rather badass, so much that people have taken to calling it “Bob Wick.” And the good news is Universal will be releasing the movie a little bit earlier than previously planned.

Nobody was originally slated to arrive in August last year, and it was later tossed to a couple different dates in February before being knocked back to April. Now Universal has finally settled on a March 26, 2021 release, getting a jump start on the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters and on HBO Max the following week.

The bad news is that Nobody will only be available in theaters starting on that date. However, even though it’s not being given a simultaneous release at home for premium rental, Universal has been sending movies to VOD much faster during the coronavirus pandemic, so you likely won’t have to wait long to watch this one from the comfort of your home.

There’s a chance that we might see more movies heading to theaters sooner than later now that New York City has announced they’ll be reopening movie theaters with limited capacity starting in March. It’s probably not enough for studios to trust some of their biggest blockbusters with exclusive theatrical releases yet, but it’s a start. We don’t think going to the movie theater is the best idea right now, even with the vaccine still being rolled out, but that hasn’t stopped a lot of other poor decisions over the past year.

Here’s the official synopsis for Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) with a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise: