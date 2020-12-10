John Wick, meet…Nobody. Bob Odenkirk has completed his transformation into action hero with the upcoming R-rated thriller, Nobody, a film written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch, director of Atomic Blonde (and the un-credited co-director of the first John Wick). And with the team behind John Wick to support him, it’s no wonder that Odenkirk feels legitimately like an heir to Keanu Reeves’ assassin, or at least like his older brother — who will mow down many Russian thugs to get back his daughter’s kitty cat bracelet. Watch the Nobody trailer below.

Nobody Trailer

Never steal a kitty cat bracelet from Bob Odenkirk’s daughter, or you may rue the day — or at the very least, get all your teeth punched in. Odenkirk will do anything for his little women, and son, after his character Hutch Mansell, a meek dad and husband, declines to defend his home after two thieves break in one night. It causes a rift with his disappointed family, and Hutch comes to a boiling point, awakening a “long-dormant piece” of him that comes out with a bloody vengeance. Hutch, it turns out, used to be an “auditor,” who professional killed people for a living, and his actions draw the attention of an old Russian adversary (Aleksey Serebryakov).

Nobody looks like a cross between John Wick and Death Wish, and Odenkirk is living for every moment of it. What a transformation this is: Odenkirk is lean, bruised, grimy, and a complete delight to watch, especially when he’s screaming at a thug, “Give me the goddamn kitty cat bracelet!!” The Nobody trailer is a gory treat and nobody is enjoying it more than Odenkirk, the former comedy actor who has fully made the transition to drama, and now to action. And we should be so lucky that we got to witness it.

Nobody is directed by Hardcore Henry helmer Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, Connie Nielsen as Hutch’s wife, and RZA as Hutch’s brother. The film is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, for their company 87North, by Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water) for his Eighty Two Films, and by Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Hulu’s PEN15) for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, and Tobey Maguire.

Here is the synopsis to Nobody:

Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody opens in theaters on February 26, 2020.