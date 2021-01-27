Cool Stuff: New TV Funko POPs Bring More of ‘The Office’, Dig into ‘Happy Days’, ‘Frasier’ & More
Posted on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
This week already brought a bunch of new Funko POPs inspired by movies like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Mummy, The Goonies, Cool Runnings, and White Men Can’t Jump. Now we have several new waves of Funko POPs from beloved TV shows from today and yesteryear. The collectible vinyl figure line expands the roster of The Office, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Umbrella Academy characters, and it also digs back into the past for new line-ups from Happy Days, Bewitched, and Frasier.
Funko Fair 2021: The Office. Welcome Phyllis, Creed, Ryan and Oscar to your Pop! collection. Pre-order the whole Dunder Mifflin team now! #FunkoFair #Funko #FunkoPop #TheOffice
Walmart: https://t.co/XbeZv9qGQY
Chalice: https://t.co/8KdfoQ2ijq pic.twitter.com/1yPW3dXtF4
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 26, 2021
The Office Funko POPs
First up, the Funko POP version of The Office digs into more of the supporting players with Phyllis, Oscar, and two different versions of Ryan. Plus, we get the after-work basketball versions of Michael and Dwight (including one without a shirt). But it’s Creed who takes the cake with three new versions: one with mung beans, one with his Halloween “costume,” and one where he’s just pointing at someone, likely in frustration or confusion.
Funko Fair 2021: Bewitched. They may seem ordinary but they're extraordinarily enchanting. Pre-order yours now! ?https://t.co/JB9VPmXzhT #FunkoFair #Funko #FunkoPop #Bewitched pic.twitter.com/96bLgohcVI
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 26, 2021
Bewitched Funko POPs
Reaching back into the classic era of television we have a couple Funko POPs from Bewitched. Clearly the standout is Samantha in classy witch wardrobe atop her broomstick. But they also have her mother Endora. Did no one want Darrin or Uncle Arthur? Maybe they’re coming sometime down the road.
Funko Fair 2021: Happy Days. Ayyyy! It ain't no trick. Pre-order your favorites now! https://t.co/VSOUhiRYxU #FunkoFair #Funko #HappyDays pic.twitter.com/K5IyvhQEjW
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 26, 2021
Happy Days Funko POPs
Sunday, Monday, Happy Days! And you know the rest of the days of the week, so we’ll just stop there. The classic TV series joins the Funko POPs TV line-up with figures for Fonzie (Henry Winkler), Richie (Ron Howard), Arnold (Pat Morita), Joanie (Erin Moran), and Chachi (Scott Baio). We could have done without Chachi since Scott Baio is garbage, but Joanie still loves him, I guess.
Funko Fair 2021: Frasier. Should we attempt a high five?! Pre-order Frasier, Niles, and Martin now! https://t.co/DNMlhVdFLr 2021 #FunkoFair #Funko #Frasier pic.twitter.com/4fNpYGjkyS
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 26, 2021
Frasier Funko POPs
Though not quite as old as Happy Days or Bewitched, the Cheers spin-off Frasier is definitely part of classic television territory now. That’s why there are Funko POPs for Frasier, Niles, Martin, and the cute doggo Eddie. It’s incredible that without a lot of detail on the face, you can still tell that these characters are smug as hell.
Funko Fair 2021: Umbrella Academy ?. These are sure to look epic with your Pop! Television collection so pre-order now! https://t.co/M5CPMZelbV #FunkoFair #Funko #FunkoPop #UmbrellaAcademy @UmbrellaAcad pic.twitter.com/UYoNSxp7ji
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 26, 2021
Umbrella Academy Funko POPs
Veering into more nerdy territory, we’ve got a new set of Umbrella Academy Funko POPs on the way. Ben, Allison, Vanya, Diego, Luther, Klaus, Number 5, and the adorable Baby Pogo all get new figures inspired by the Netflix series.
Funko Fair 2021: Krang. ? Add this malicious mind to your TMNT Pop! collection and pre-order yours now! https://t.co/GOrTiarSi5 #FunkoFair #Funko #FunkoPop #TMNT @TMNT pic.twitter.com/ng4HeDRc7V
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 26, 2021
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Funko POPs
Finally, Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is bringing in a new super-sized 6-inch Funko POP featuring the brain alien Krang in his big android suit. This is the first time Krang has been turned into a Funko POP, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he can be removed from the body.