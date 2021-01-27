This week already brought a bunch of new Funko POPs inspired by movies like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Mummy, The Goonies, Cool Runnings, and White Men Can’t Jump. Now we have several new waves of Funko POPs from beloved TV shows from today and yesteryear. The collectible vinyl figure line expands the roster of The Office, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Umbrella Academy characters, and it also digs back into the past for new line-ups from Happy Days, Bewitched, and Frasier.

The Office Funko POPs

First up, the Funko POP version of The Office digs into more of the supporting players with Phyllis, Oscar, and two different versions of Ryan. Plus, we get the after-work basketball versions of Michael and Dwight (including one without a shirt). But it’s Creed who takes the cake with three new versions: one with mung beans, one with his Halloween “costume,” and one where he’s just pointing at someone, likely in frustration or confusion.

Bewitched Funko POPs

Reaching back into the classic era of television we have a couple Funko POPs from Bewitched. Clearly the standout is Samantha in classy witch wardrobe atop her broomstick. But they also have her mother Endora. Did no one want Darrin or Uncle Arthur? Maybe they’re coming sometime down the road.

Happy Days Funko POPs

Sunday, Monday, Happy Days! And you know the rest of the days of the week, so we’ll just stop there. The classic TV series joins the Funko POPs TV line-up with figures for Fonzie (Henry Winkler), Richie (Ron Howard), Arnold (Pat Morita), Joanie (Erin Moran), and Chachi (Scott Baio). We could have done without Chachi since Scott Baio is garbage, but Joanie still loves him, I guess.

Frasier Funko POPs

Though not quite as old as Happy Days or Bewitched, the Cheers spin-off Frasier is definitely part of classic television territory now. That’s why there are Funko POPs for Frasier, Niles, Martin, and the cute doggo Eddie. It’s incredible that without a lot of detail on the face, you can still tell that these characters are smug as hell.

Umbrella Academy Funko POPs

Veering into more nerdy territory, we’ve got a new set of Umbrella Academy Funko POPs on the way. Ben, Allison, Vanya, Diego, Luther, Klaus, Number 5, and the adorable Baby Pogo all get new figures inspired by the Netflix series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Funko POPs

Finally, Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is bringing in a new super-sized 6-inch Funko POP featuring the brain alien Krang in his big android suit. This is the first time Krang has been turned into a Funko POP, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he can be removed from the body.