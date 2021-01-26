Cool Stuff: New Funko POPs Coming for ‘The Mummy’, ‘The Goonies’, ‘Dracula’, ‘Cool Runnings’ & More
Posted on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
In case you haven’t heard, the Funko Fair 2021 has been unfolding for a few days now. The collectible toy creators have been revealing new Funko POPs and other assorted items that are on the way, and yesterday brought a new wave of vinyl figures inspired by some of our favorite movies. Below, check out The Mummy Funko POPs along with new figures for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Cool Runnings, The Goonies, White Men Can’t Jump, Fast and Furious 9, and more.
The Mummy Funko POPs
If you’re a fan of The Mummy franchise from 1999, there are finally some Funko POPs coming for you. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as Rick O’Connell and Evy Carnahan. But the best one out of this group is definitely The Mummy himself, complete with an unhinged jaw and swirling sands
Bram Stoker’s Dracula Funko POPs
Keeping the horror vibes alive, we’ve got an entire assembly of Funko POPs from Bram Stoker’s Dracula. There’s a young version of Dracula with Gary Oldman looking rather dashing with his spectacles and top hot. Then we have two different versions of the old Dracula, one which is a Chase variant where he’s licking the blood off a blade. There are also two versions of the armored Dracula, including one without a helmet. And finally, Anthony Hopkins as Van Helsing rounds out the collection.
White Men Can’t Jump Funko POPs
Moving away from horror and into the sports arena we’ve got a pair of Funko POPs for White Men Can’t Jump starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. You can either get that as a two-pack exclusively from Target, or you can snag the individually from other retailers. They’re pretty, they’re so pretty!
Cool Runnings Funko POPs
Meanwhile, in the Disney sports arena, we’ve got a pair of Cool Runnings Funko POPs for you to pick up. There’s John Candy as the Jamaican bobsled coach Irving “Irv” Blitzer, and the comedic relief of the film, Sanka Coffie, played by Doug E. Doug, complete with his lucky egg.
The Goonies Funko POPs
There have already been Funko POPs for The Goonies, but they’re old and rare now, from early in Funko’s rise to popularity. Now the classic kid adventure is getting a whole new wave. Along with two versions of Sloth, we also have Chunk doing the Truffle Shuffle, Data all geared up, Mikey with the treasure map, and Brand getting his workout in. Will the rest of the characters get new figures too?
Fast and Furious 9 Funko POPs
Finally, as we wait for Fast and Furious 9 to come back around, here’s a look at the two dueling brothers in the sequel. Vin Diesel has a new enemy in the form of his Dom’s brother Jakob, played by John Cena.
There are links in the tweets above to pre-order these new Funko POPs where possible, but be sure to check your preferred retailers to see if they’re available for a lower price.
Funko Fair 2021 will be running through January 29, so stay tuned to see what other figures are on the way.