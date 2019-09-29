We’ve already seen that the legendary Kingsman intelligence agency can survive pretty anything, whether it’s a mind-altering device that makes the entire world go crazy in Kingsman: The Secret Service or a dangerous drug epidemic in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. But now we’ll see how the Kingsman came to be such legendary protectors of the world in the agency’s origin story.

The King’s Man has franchise director Matthew Vaughn going back in time, with Ralph Fiennes taking the lead role as a World War I soldier who helps create the very first titular independent intelligence agency. But will Kingsman be as entertaining without those high-tech gadgets adding to the over the top, stylized action sequences? Find out in The King’s Man trailer that was just released.

The King’s Man Trailer

Joining Ralph Fiennes will be Harris Dickinson (The Darkest Minds) as the makeshift Eggsy, one of the earliest, fresh-faced recruits for the agency. They band together to battle a fearsome foe who looks a lot like Russian leader Grigori Rasputin, and since the Kingsman have been involved in pivotal points in global history, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was actually the man himself.

Is there a chance this prequel will open the doors for the Kingsman franchise to have a bunch of missions set during real points in history? We could see this becoming something akin to Indiana Jones, where the backdrop of real world turmoil helps set the stage for what the Kingsman are up to in any given decade. Surely the Kingsman tangled with some Nazis, maybe they even had a hand in Vietnam. Wouldn’t it be cool to see the Kingsman tangling with the maifa? Maybe there’s even a unit of the Kingsman that was made to look like a crime family in New York. Anything is possible.

The King’s Man also has an impressive supporting cast that includes Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Watch the previous The King’s Man trailer right here.

The King’s Man opens in theaters on February 14, 2020.