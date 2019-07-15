Before there was the Kingsman, there was the King’s Man. And who else better to play that singular person than Ralph Fiennes? Fiennes stars as a World War I soldier who helps create the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man, the confusingly titled prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The film takes place nearly a century before the events of those films, back in the days of the very first ruthless gentleman spies. Watch The King’s Man trailer below.

The King’s Man Trailer

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, who directed the first two hit films Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The King’s Man will be the first of the ultraviolent Mark Millar comic adaptation to be released under 20th Century Fox following the Disney-Fox merger. But judging by this trailer, The King’s Man won’t be any less stylized or hyperviolent than the first two films, which were based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons comic book The Secret Service.

The trailer reveals that the first members of the Kingsman, the group of posh and ruthless gentleman spies, were simply men who “robbed, lied, killed until one day we found ourselves noblemen.” But those noblemen had a noble cause, and they banded together to create the spy organization that would be defined by slick suits, good manners, and violent methods. Fiennes seemingly plays one of the founding members, while up-and-comer Harris Dickinson (The Darkest Minds) plays the fresh-faced recruit. They band together to battle a fearsome foe who looks a lot like Rasputin (and very well may be).

In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King’s Man also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Here is the synopsis for The King’s Man:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The King’s Man opens in theaters on February 14, 2020.