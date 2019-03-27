Those Angry Birds are making the jump from your mobile game to the big screen again with a sequel to their animated feature film. And as the latest The Angry Birds Movie 2 trailer reveals, there’s a new threat that will force birds and the egg-stealing pigs to join forces.

The titular birds and their pig enemies discover an icy island, which we became very well acquainted with in the teaser trailer that introduced us to Leslie Jones as a purple-feathered fowl who is sick of her chilly surroundings. Somehow her dissatisfaction with home has led to threatening the nearby angry birds and the dastardly green pigs with a frigid weapon that could destroy their own islands. Can the birds and pigs overcome their differences in order to survive?

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Trailer

It’s not entirely clear why the ice-olated (sorry, not sorry) birds on this new island are using a weapon to deal with the fact that they’re seemingly unhappy with their home. But maybe the threat comes from them wanting to make everyone else miserable by turning the angry birds and pig islands into ice as well? Either way, it’s just another way to incorporate one of the many weapons from the mobile game into the movie.

As for the voice cast, Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage are all back as the birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Might Eagle, not to mention Bill Hader as the pig leader Leonard. This time they’re joined by Red’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom), and the new pigs Courtney (Awkwafina) and Garry (Sterling K. Brown), each with their own areas of expertise. Eugenio Derbez, Nicki Minaj, Beck Bennett, Brooklynn Prince and more also voice characters. Thurop Van Orman is directing.

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 arrives in theaters on August 16, 2019.