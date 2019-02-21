The Angry Birds are about to experience a Big Chill. The titular flightless birds of The Angry Birds Movie are back for the sequel, and facing off against a chilling new foe: a bird from the icy tundra named Zeta (Leslie Jones). And in The Angry Birds Movie 2, she rains ice upon both bird and their enemies the Bad Piggies alike. That’s right, winter is coming in The Angry Birds Movie 2 trailer.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Trailer

Never one for being subtle, the trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 starts off with the sounds of Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” while Zeta struggles with her icy home life. But as she gets sick of her frigid lifestyle, “winter is coming” flashes on screen — a fitting Game of Thrones reference considering GOT star Peter Dinklage returns as The Mighty Eagle in The Angry Birds Movie sequel.

So what is this movie about? Does it really matter if the franchise is based on a mobile game in which you hit buildings with birds? No! The Angry Birds Movie 2 has more slingshots and more bird vs. pig rivalries, but still no sense of logic. But at least it gives The Florida Project breakout star Brooklynn Prince another job.

Directed by Thurop Van Orman and based on a screenplay by Peter Ackerman, The Angry Birds Movie 2 stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, Peter Dinklage, and Brooklynn Prince.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 hits theaters August 16, 2019.