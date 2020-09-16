There may not be a new Star Wars movie arriving in theaters this holiday season (there might not be any blockbusters arriving in theaters this holiday season), and theme parks may still be closed, but Lucasfilm is making up for it by releasing a new virtual reality video game experience called Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge.

Set in the Black Spire Outpost from the Disney theme park attraction, Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge will send players on a VR adventure on the Oculus Quest where they will explore the planet of Batuu, a landscape that will evolve over time. Helping you along the way will be a familiar friend as Star Wars saga cast member Anthony Daniels has joined the cast of the game as the reliable but paranoid protocol droid C-3PO. See him in action in a new Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge teaser below.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Teaser

If you missed the first sneak peek at Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, here the synopsis for the VR game:

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they’ll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin.

Anthony Daniels has played C-3PO dozens of times, ranging from the Star Wars saga films to TV shows, video games, theme park rides, and more. So it only makes sense that Lucasfilm brought him in to reprise the role for the first time in virtual reality. Daniels said in a statement:

“Along with the joy of working with the super-talented team at ILMxLAB, I am so thrilled to bring C-3PO to life again in this fascinating dimension. I love it that fans will actually be able to be a part of his perilous adventures, standing beside him, on the distant planet of Batuu. It may be virtual reality, but believe me, reality will quickly take over as players personally interact with C-3PO right in the middle of the action. I hope fans will be as amazed as I am.”

Since you’re a droid technician, will you be able to make him to shut up when he inevitably tells you the odds of something? Doubtful. Because that droid doesn’t stop talking for anything unless you shut him down. Even a memory wipe didn’t take him out in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Goldenrod won’t be the only familiar Star Wars character making an appearance in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge either. Players will also run into Yoda when they experience one of Seezelslak’s legendary tales. I think it’s safe to say that there will be plenty of other familiar Star Wars characters popping up too, and we’ll probably hear more about them as the holiday release of the game gets closer. Stay tuned.