Earlier this year, we learned Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB was working on another Star Wars VR project, this time centered around the Black Spire Outpost locale at the center of the Disney theme park land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Following the release of some concept art earlier this month, an official first look video has provided the first story details on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, coming to the Oculus Quest sometime later this year. Along with even more concept art, the first cast members have also been announced, each of them with previous Star Wars experience.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR First Look

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming Star Wars VR experience:

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they’ll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin.

Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) will be voicing Tara Rashin, described as a power-hungry pirate who leads a cell of Guavian Death Gang operatives on Batuu. In case you don’t remember, the Guavian Death Gang operatives are those red armored bounty hunter types who look kind of like Deadpool, and you might have seen them in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Resistance voice cast member Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) will be voicing Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender with a penchant for storytelling who is central to the narrative. Azumels are the alien race with three eyes protruding on each side of their face, and they’ve been seen lingering in the background of the Star Wars franchise.

Here’s a better look at both of those new characters from concept art revealed in the video above:

If you watch the full video above, you can see much more concept art from Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and you can hear from both Moynihan and Wilson about each of their characters. Director Jose Perez III added, “Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson are really bringing these characters to life with great passion.” He continued:

“Building off of the groundbreaking work for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, our team is working tirelessly to expand the story of Black Spire Outpost. We are excited for fans to have the opportunity to battle evil space pirates, explore Batuu, engage with iconic characters, or just hang out in Seezelslak’s cantina and play a relaxing game of Repulsor Darts.”

Those who are missing the real Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World will relish an opportunity to return to Batuu in virtual reality. Vader Immortal previously offered an exciting VR story that brought fans into the world of Star Wars, and this new endeavor looks like an even more immersive experience.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will arrive sometime later this year but doesn’t have a release date yet.